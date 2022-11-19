Facts

13:57 19.11.2022

New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

 New cases of torturing local residents by the Russian occupation forces have been discovered in the recently liberated territories of Kherson region, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

According to him, residents of Kherson region suffered even tougher tortures. In particular, the occupiers kept men and women in the same cells, while no such cases were found in other regions.

"There were tortures, beating, sexual violence, but men and women were never kept together in the same place. They were not allowed out for weeks," Lubinets said on Facebook n Friday, November 18.

Also, cells for teenagers were discovered in Kherson region for the first time, the ombudsman said.

"In other regions we never found cells for children and teenagers," he said.

Lubinets emphasized that these facts are "the gross and cynical violation of the Geneva Conventions."

