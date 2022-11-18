Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

Restoration work has been completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka, Kyiv region, that were damaged by the Russian occupation troops, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"Sixty-nine multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of hostilities in Borodianka. Windows and roofs have been installed at 42 of them and restoration work has been finished in some of them," Kuleba said on the Telegram channel on Friday, adding that repairs continue and their pace has increased.