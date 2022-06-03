Tesla Powerwall solar stations installed in Borodianka outpatient clinic

Tesla Powerwall solar stations have been installed in the Borodianka outpatient clinic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the de-occupied territories, the most affected by the Russians, there are problems with electricity, and Tesla Powerwall stations provide backup power during power outages," Fedorov explained.

Fedorov noted that Tesla Powerwall solar stations, handed over by Elon Musk, ensure the operation of the critical infrastructure in Kyiv region.