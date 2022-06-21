Borodianka becomes symbol of senseless cruelty, violence after Russian aggression – PM of Luxembourg

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel visited the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, liberated from Russian occupation, and noted the special cruelty of the invaders.

"Borondianka has suffered to the point of total destruction by Russian aggression and is today a symbol of senseless cruelty and violence. Nothing can convey the horror of what has happened here," Bettel said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The message is illustrated with a photo of the head of the Luxembourgish government next to destroyed houses and together with local residents.

Bettel announced his visit to Ukraine a few hours earlier.