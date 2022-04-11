Zakarpattia region transfers 18 modular houses to Kyiv region to be installed for rescuers in Borodianka

Zakarpattia region has transferred 18 special modular houses to Kyiv region, they will be installed in Borodianka, where specialists will temporarily live, conducting search work and dismantling rubble in settlements destroyed by Russians, Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia regional military administration, said.

"Some 18 special modular houses have arrived at their destination. One of these days they will be installed in Borodianka, where the infrastructure suffered the most from the hands of the invaders," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He thanked the George E. Pataki Leadership Center and The Ukrainian Relief Fund for providing modular homes and support.

As reported, during a visit to Zakarpattia region, former New York State Governor George Pataki donated assistance from the George E. Pataki Leadership Center and The Ukrainian Relief Fund to Ukraine in the form of special modular houses that can provide temporary accommodation for people under any conditions.