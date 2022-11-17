Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said he was struck by the scale of tortures carried out by the Russian occupation forces against Ukrainian citizens in Kherson.

"There is a difference even in comparison with the territories of Kharkiv and Kyiv regions... I have never seen such a scale before. I personally visited all the torture facilities in various regions of Ukraine. The scale is simply terrible," he said on air of the national telethon on Thursday.

According to the ombudsman, the invaders tortured Ukrainians with electric current, broke their bones, beat them with metal pipes, and killed them. He noted that the invaders recorded all their crimes on video.

Lubinets said he believes torture chambers will be found in every city of Ukraine after the de-occupation, "since this is the system that Russia has built: a filtration camp, [...] a military commandant's office and, of course, a torture chamber under the commandant's office, where civilians are tortured and killed."

He also said that one mass burial site was found in Kherson, where law enforcers are currently conducting legal proceedings. Lubinets noted that after the war crimes of the Russian army are recorded, journalists will also have access to the burial site.