Facts

18:19 15.11.2022

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities during the G20 Bali summit Russia humiliated all leaders who supported the idea of a "dialogue" with aggressor, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Massive shelling of Ukrainian cities during G20 – Russia's humiliation of all leaders who supported "dialogue" idea with aggressor. Remember: Russia doesn't propose negotiations, but gives territorial ultimatums. Any flirting with terrorists ends up with missile in residential building," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

