Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian servicemen have successfully completed the operation to liberate Kherson, which started in early September, said Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"Thanks to the units of the Defense Forces for their super-efforts to liberate Kherson! The operation continued from the beginning of September and ended with our success. However, it has its price. Eternal memory to the fallen brothers and sisters!" wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel.

"We know who we are fighting for and what we are fighting for," he added.