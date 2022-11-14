Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh.

"Appreciated the chance to see Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh. We discussed the United States' unwavering support to Ukraine as well as the global implications of Moscow’s continued brutality," Blinken said on Twitter.

In turn, Kuleba said: "I emphasized that when we see Kherson residents greeting their liberators with tears of joy, we also feel grateful to the US and the American people for all the support. I thanked the US for upcoming decisions to send us more of advanced military equipment."