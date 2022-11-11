Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Kherson, occupied by Russian troops, is returning under the control of the Ukrainian army, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Kherson is returning to the control of Ukraine, parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city. The escape routes of the Russian occupiers are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to counteract the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Every Russian serviceman who resists will be killed," the telegram channel says.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urged Russian servicemen not to try to escape from the city in civilian clothes and surrender.

"In case of voluntary surrender, Ukraine guarantees you the preservation of life and safety. We comply with the Geneva Conventions, guarantee prisoners of war food, medical care and the possibility of your exchange for servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces held captive in the Russian Federation," the Agency stressed.