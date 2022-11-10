Facts

19:14 10.11.2022

WHO confirms more than 660 attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities since start of war - WHO repr

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than 660 attacks by the aggressor on medical institutions in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine, said.

"WHO has verified more than 660 attacks against healthcare in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. National authorities have also recorded attacks on healthcare in the country. These attacks mark a violation of international law and have injured or killed healthcare workers, patients, and have disrupted supply lines, and damaged hospitals and health facilities," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The ongoing war has also significantly impacted supply lines to allow for the provision of life saving medical supplies to reach those most in need by humanitarian actors, including WHO. Ensuring access to life saving medical supplies to newly accessible areas in Ukraine remains one of the key priorities for WHO in Ukraine and we continue to bring in much needed supplies to these areas," he said.

"Recent health needs assessment conducted by WHO in Ukraine has shown that spiraling costs, logistical hurdles and damaged infrastructure are making access to essential services all the more challenging for growing numbers of civilians," he added.

 

Tags: #medical #attacks

