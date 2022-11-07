Stable electricity supply in Kyiv can be ensured in few weeks in absence of new Russian attacks – DTEK

Power outages in Kyiv and the region, caused by a power shortage due to Russian strikes on power facilities, will continue until repairs to damaged power lines are completed or generation within the region is increased, Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK, has said.

"This situation will continue until lines and other infrastructure are repaired in order to transmit electricity to Kyiv from other regions of Ukraine, or generating capacities are added. Both were damaged as a result of shelling, which took place that week and earlier," Sakharuk said on the Kyiv TV channel on Monday.

According to him, the completion of repairs can be expected in the near future, if there are no new attacks. "Let's just say – approximately within the next two weeks," Sakharuk specified.

According to Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, in general, the Russian military attacked more than 170 energy facilities in Ukraine. As for the electricity transportation infrastructure, its damage, according to him, amounted to about 40%. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is actively restoring the energy system and is able to replace up to 60-70% of equipment from its reserves, and is also negotiating with international partners and manufacturers on prompt supplies of high-tech equipment, production of which takes a long time.

At a briefing at the Media Center in Kyiv on Monday, he explained that in the first wave of recovery after enemy attacks, which lasts approximately 12 hours, power engineers are trying to quickly power at least 50-60% of consumers using backup schemes. The second wave of restoration work may last about a month, during which power engineers must reinstall damaged equipment from reserves.

"In order to return to a more or less familiar level of comfort in the absence of new attacks, it takes three to five weeks," Kharchenko said.