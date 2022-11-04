Facts

17:58 04.11.2022

Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

1 min read
Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

Ukraine has already received 700 generators from donors, and another 900 will be delivered in the near future, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are preparing for any scenarios. We are stockpiling equipment to generate energy in emergency situations," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said that on November 3, a coordination meeting was held with the UN structures and USAID. "We talked about preparing for winter. We have already received 700 generators from donors. Another 900 will be delivered from them in the near future," the prime minister said.

