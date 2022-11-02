Facts

18:28 02.11.2022

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Specialists from DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids have completely restored electricity in Kyiv region after the Russian attack on October 31, including all residents of Vyshgorod.

"DTEK returned electricity to 300,000 families in Kyiv region... Electricity has already been provided to all residents of Vyshgorod, which suffered from the Russian attack on October 31," the company said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

As the company explained, on October 31, DTEK specialists returned power supply to the majority of de-energized consumers in the region – 284,000 families, and on November 2, they completed the restoration work for the grids supplying Vyshgorod.

At the same time, 102 specialists were involved in the restoration work around the clock.

At the same time, due to the increased load on the power grids, DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids called for turning on energy-intensive devices one by one and minimizing electricity consumption during peak hours from 6:00 to 11:00 and 17:00 to 23:00.

