17:16 02.11.2022

Spanish FM visits Makariv

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez, who arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, visited Makariv, Kyiv region, said head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Mr. Albares personally saw the destruction committed by the Russian army in our Kyiv region. He also showed Mr. Minister the kindergarten Teremok, which the occupiers shot and destroyed to the ground. It was the only inclusive kindergarten in the community. Today, this institution needs capital construction. I am grateful to Spain for the clear position and support of Ukrainians," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Together with the minister, a Spanish group of criminologists arrived in Ukraine, which will help document Russia's crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

