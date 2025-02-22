Ukrainian FM discusses joint diplomatic efforts to achieve just peace with Spanish FM

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed joint diplomatic efforts with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

"I had a good call with José Manuel Albares to discuss recent international developments and coordinate diplomatic efforts ahead of the third anniversary of Russiaэs full-scale aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate Spain's steadfast support for Ukraine and our goal of a just peace," Sybiha wrote on the social media X on Saturday.