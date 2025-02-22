Ukrainian FM discusses joint diplomatic efforts to achieve just peace with Spanish FM
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed joint diplomatic efforts with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.
"I had a good call with José Manuel Albares to discuss recent international developments and coordinate diplomatic efforts ahead of the third anniversary of Russiaэs full-scale aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate Spain's steadfast support for Ukraine and our goal of a just peace," Sybiha wrote on the social media X on Saturday.