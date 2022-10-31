Facts

15:10 31.10.2022

Prosecutor General on cooperation with ICC prosecutor: We have understanding of what we want to do in coming months

2 min read
Prosecutor General on cooperation with ICC prosecutor: We have understanding of what we want to do in coming months

The team of Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan has been strengthened by prosecutors who will focus on the cases of Ukraine, there is a clear understanding of the work for the coming months, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said.

"We work almost daily with the team of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, I personally am in constant contact with him. His team, reinforced by prosecutors who will concentrate only on the affairs of Ukraine, is here," Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said: "In general, we have an understanding of what we want to do in the coming months. I will not disclose details."

The Prosecutor General said the ICC Prosecutor's Office conducts its own investigation, it has its own ability to collect evidence.

"In accordance with the principle of complementarity, he can provide an investigation, for example, in territories to which we do not have access. Or where, for objective reasons, we cannot establish all the circumstances of the crime. This applies to cases, in particular, in Mariupol, all cases that can be considered and transferred to the office of the ICC prosecutor and then to the ICC, we are conducting our own investigation, but we understand that for some of them the ICC will be the best platform," Kostin said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the ICC is able to ensure that representatives of the highest military and Russian political leadership, including those who have immunity to domestic national jurisdiction, are brought to justice for war crimes and genocide.

Answering the question of whether there are legal grounds and a set of other factors for opening a case against Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether the Ukrainian Prosecutor General sees such intentions with Prosecutor Khan, Kostin said: "I have already said that the ICC is a court in which "Suspects don't have immunity. We want Putin and the top military-political leadership of Russia, all their henchmen, to answer to the ICC and the special tribunal. And this can legally be."

Tags: #prosecutor #icc

MORE ABOUT

16:48 31.10.2022
Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

16:25 31.10.2022
Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

16:25 31.10.2022
Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

16:23 31.10.2022
Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

13:28 27.07.2022
Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

09:48 18.07.2022
Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

12:17 08.07.2022
More than a hundred civilians die from Russia’s aggression in Kyiv, inspections of shelling sites completed – prosecutor

More than a hundred civilians die from Russia’s aggression in Kyiv, inspections of shelling sites completed – prosecutor

11:28 08.07.2022
In addition to inspections of shopping malls in Kyiv, it would be good to place signs of location of shelters – Kyiv prosecutor

In addition to inspections of shopping malls in Kyiv, it would be good to place signs of location of shelters – Kyiv prosecutor

14:37 07.07.2022
Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

18:36 31.05.2022
ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

LATEST

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Slovenia hands over 28 M-55 S tanks to Ukraine – media

DTEK reports serious damage to its power facility due to Russian shelling in morning

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister notes impossibility of exporting grain due to 'grain corridor' blocking by Russia

Ukrenergo notes aggravated situation in power system due to shelling, cancellation of previously agreed outage schedules

Some 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions damaged as result of morning shelling – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD