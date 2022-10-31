Some 44 out of 50 Russian missiles shot down – AFU

The Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 44 out of 50 enemy missiles fired from the north of the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk (Rostov region), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"At 07.00 on October 31, Russian invaders carried out several waves of missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk (Rostov region)," the AFU said in Telegram channel.

So, out of 44 cruise missiles, 18 of the 44 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Center air command, 12 of the South air command, nine of the East air command, and five of the West air command, added to the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces.