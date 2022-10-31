Facts

12:06 31.10.2022

Some 44 out of 50 Russian missiles shot down – AFU

1 min read
Some 44 out of 50 Russian missiles shot down – AFU

The Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 44 out of 50 enemy missiles fired from the north of the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk (Rostov region), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"At 07.00 on October 31, Russian invaders carried out several waves of missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk (Rostov region)," the AFU said in Telegram channel.

So, out of 44 cruise missiles, 18 of the 44 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Center air command, 12 of the South air command, nine of the East air command, and five of the West air command, added to the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces.

Tags: #missiles

MORE ABOUT

14:24 22.10.2022
Air defense shoot down four missiles over Odesa region – Military Administration

Air defense shoot down four missiles over Odesa region – Military Administration

11:39 22.10.2022
Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

11:37 22.10.2022
Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

11:37 22.10.2022
Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

16:54 19.10.2022
Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

15:35 19.10.2022
Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

14:23 14.10.2022
Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

19:02 13.10.2022
Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

18:26 13.10.2022
Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

09:38 12.10.2022
Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

LATEST

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

Prosecutor General on cooperation with ICC prosecutor: We have understanding of what we want to do in coming months

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

AD
AD
AD
AD