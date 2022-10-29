Facts

16:47 29.10.2022

Yermak: We receive positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

2 min read
Yermak: We receive positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, that the provision of air defense systems would be a possible first step in this direction.

According to the presidential press service, he said this during an online participation in a round table organized by the American Brookings Institution.

According to the report, at present, the leaders of the world's leading states have recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine, which were developed by an expert group chaired by Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

"The leaders are considering this document and Ukraine’s prospects for obtaining these security guarantees very seriously. Of course, this is a lot of work. Of course, it takes time. But it is completely realistic. We are receiving very positive signals from our partners that the provision of air defense systems will be a possible first step in this direction. And the circle of guarantors will consist of countries producing such weapons," Andriy Yermak said.

He also spoke about the work to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia. When the International Working Group on Russia Sanctions, led by Yermak and Former National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, Ambassador Michael McFaul, began its activities, it became clear that, despite the good names, the effect of sanctions is quite limited in practice.

 

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

13:14 28.10.2022
Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

14:38 19.10.2022
AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

18:27 18.10.2022
Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

17:04 15.10.2022
Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

10:24 03.10.2022
Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

09:39 16.09.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

16:34 13.09.2022
Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

17:00 12.09.2022
Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

12:22 09.09.2022
Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

12:49 30.08.2022
OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls unacceptable US congressman's statement comparing Ukrainians with cannon fodder

Lithuania to repair at least 12 Panzerhaubitze for Ukraine

Industrial building destroyed by missile in Zaporizhia, no one injured

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

Invaders report on their channels that they to regard Enerhodar residents as Russian citizens from Oct 30

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

AD
AD
AD
AD