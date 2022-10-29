Yermak: We receive positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported positive signals from partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, that the provision of air defense systems would be a possible first step in this direction.

According to the presidential press service, he said this during an online participation in a round table organized by the American Brookings Institution.

According to the report, at present, the leaders of the world's leading states have recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine, which were developed by an expert group chaired by Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

"The leaders are considering this document and Ukraine’s prospects for obtaining these security guarantees very seriously. Of course, this is a lot of work. Of course, it takes time. But it is completely realistic. We are receiving very positive signals from our partners that the provision of air defense systems will be a possible first step in this direction. And the circle of guarantors will consist of countries producing such weapons," Andriy Yermak said.

He also spoke about the work to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia. When the International Working Group on Russia Sanctions, led by Yermak and Former National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, Ambassador Michael McFaul, began its activities, it became clear that, despite the good names, the effect of sanctions is quite limited in practice.