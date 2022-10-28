Facts

18:07 28.10.2022

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko hopes that the city has become more protected from air attacks.

"There was a meeting with the military, where I emphasized that we need to protect our energy supply facilities. This was given special attention. The military assured me that now the new air defense equipment had arrived in the Ukrainian capital and the sky would be more protected. We hope that there will be no more attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones and missiles," he said on Friday on the Kyiv TV channel.

Tags: #air_defense

