12:52 28.10.2022

HACC arrests MP Derkach in absentia on suspicion of treason, illegal enrichment

On Thursday, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in absentia MP of Ukraine of the third-ninth convocations Andriy Derkach on suspicion of high treason and illegal enrichment, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

"On October 27, 2022, the HACC investigating judge chose a measure of restraint for the MP of Ukraine of the third-ninth convocations, who is reasonably suspected of high treason and illegal enrichment. The judge supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor and decided to sustain the motion of the NABU detective, agreed by the Prosecutor General, in full. According to the court decision, the said MP, put on the national and international wanted list, was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the court said.

It notes that after the detention of the specified MP and his delivery to the place of the pretrial investigation, the investigating judge will decide whether to apply this measure of restraint or replace it with a softer one.

The SAPO does not indicate the name of the MP who appears in the case, but according to the sources from Interfax-Ukraine, it was Andriy Derkach (non-factional MP).

In September, Derkach was informed of suspicion of high treason and illicit enrichment. Since the MP is hiding from the investigation, he was informed of the suspicion in absentia, after which he was put on the wanted list.

