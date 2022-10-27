On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

The SBU has collected enough evidence that legally confirms the entire criminality of actions to hold pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories, SBU Acting Head Vasyl Maliuk said.

"Some 88 suspicions have already been announced to people involved in their organization, but work continues - now it is planned to announce a number of more suspicions, in total there will be 103. The SBU has obvious evidence that pseudo-referendums are not just a fiction, but a banal information operation, an attempt to legitimize the tricolor rag," Maliuk said.

He said that neither key organizers nor small performers would escape responsibility.

According to him, on the day when the pseudo-referendum started, the SBU already had data on the turnout and the results, which the occupiers planned to make public.