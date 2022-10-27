Facts

12:56 27.10.2022

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

1 min read
On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

The SBU has collected enough evidence that legally confirms the entire criminality of actions to hold pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories, SBU Acting Head Vasyl Maliuk said.

"Some 88 suspicions have already been announced to people involved in their organization, but work continues - now it is planned to announce a number of more suspicions, in total there will be 103. The SBU has obvious evidence that pseudo-referendums are not just a fiction, but a banal information operation, an attempt to legitimize the tricolor rag," Maliuk said.

He said that neither key organizers nor small performers would escape responsibility.

According to him, on the day when the pseudo-referendum started, the SBU already had data on the turnout and the results, which the occupiers planned to make public.

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

11:28 27.10.2022
Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

10:36 27.10.2022
In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

10:52 24.10.2022
SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

16:41 18.10.2022
Management of State Enterprise Antonov took no measures to save An-225 Mriya aircraft – SBU on details of investigation

Management of State Enterprise Antonov took no measures to save An-225 Mriya aircraft – SBU on details of investigation

11:18 08.10.2022
Explosion on Kerch Strait bridge a special operation by SBU – source

Explosion on Kerch Strait bridge a special operation by SBU – source

15:54 26.08.2022
Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

10:16 22.08.2022
Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

12:43 19.08.2022
SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

12:58 15.08.2022
Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

LATEST

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian ombudsman invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work

AD
AD
AD
AD