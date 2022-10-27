Facts

10:58 27.10.2022

Ukrainian ombudsman invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work

2 min read
Ukrainian ombudsman invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets invites foreign colleagues to discuss new approaches to work, including the issues of visiting places where prisoners of war are kept.

"I propose to start a dialogue. In order to start a discussion at the level of world ombudsman organizations and between us, perhaps, the creation of new approaches, new missions to visit places of detention of prisoners of war, discussion of the consequences of any aggression that occurs in the world, primarily... on the territory of Ukraine," Lubinets said at the conference of ombudsmen and national human rights institutions titled "The battle for human rights. Crimea. Ukraine. Peace" in Zagreb on Wednesday.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine sets an example of decent treatment of Russian prisoners of war and the International Committee of the Red Cross can check this at any time.

"While Russia does not allow any representatives of the UN or representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross into the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war. And we always raise this issue: if Russia violates the Geneva Conventions, please, international organizations, fix it, show it, talk about it. Under the guise of neutrality, unfortunately, we are bleaching the actions of aggression," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

Lubinets drew attention to the fact that the National Committee of the Red Cross of Russia openly collects assistance to the military of the Russian army, thereby violating one of the basic principles of the international Red Cross community - neutrality.

"What is the reaction? No. Even words of condemnation do not come from the lips of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent," Lubinets said.

He recalled that there was also no reaction when, after the annexation of Crimea, the Russian organization of the Red Cross stole the property of the Red Cross of Ukraine.

"You either fight for human rights, or by your neutrality you justify the actions of the aggressor," Lubinets said.

Tags: #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

17:17 28.09.2022
Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

16:07 27.08.2022
Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

16:37 22.08.2022
Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

15:46 22.08.2022
Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

12:30 02.08.2022
Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

16:25 30.07.2022
Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

13:29 01.07.2022
Rada appoints Lubynets to post of Ombudsman

Rada appoints Lubynets to post of Ombudsman

18:54 07.06.2022
Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

15:37 17.05.2022
More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

18:37 02.04.2022
Russian ombudsman violates rights of Ukrainian prisoners by publishing their photos without retouching – Denisova

Russian ombudsman violates rights of Ukrainian prisoners by publishing their photos without retouching – Denisova

AD

HOT NEWS

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

LATEST

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Head of Mykolaiv Military Administration reports on approach of kamikaze drones to region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv residents and residents of the Kharkiv region, who suffered from the Russian war in Ukraine

Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

Австралия предоставит Украине 30 дополнительных бронемашин Bushmaster

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kherson region

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD