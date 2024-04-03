Ukraine’s Defense Ministry initiates creation of military ombudsman, new institution for protection of rights of military personnel

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a new initiative to protect the rights of military personnel, which provides for the introduction of a new institution – in fact, a military ombudsman, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

"The Ministry of Defense is launching a new initiative to protect the rights of military personnel. It provides for the introduction of a new institution - in fact, a military ombudsman. In particular, the Central Directorate for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel has been established," the Ministry of Defense said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The implementation of this initiative provides for a comprehensive approach to protecting the rights of soldiers and their family members, including responding to specific complaints, analyzing specific situations, visiting violation sites, conducting inspections and further measures to restore rights," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, quoted by the press service.

"I am grateful to the Minister of Defense that we are now seeing the presentation of this important project. This is an effective tool for protecting the rights of active military personnel and those liable for military service," said Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, during the founding meeting on the protection of the rights of military personnel chaired by Umerov.