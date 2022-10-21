Facts

12:32 21.10.2022

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings on the supply of Iranian drones and missiles in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the SBU reports.

"SBU investigators have launched criminal proceedings, which should establish all those involved in the supply of Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 to the Russian Federation, as well as short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The message emphasizes: "According to the investigation materials, there is every reason to assert that representatives of the Iranian authorities and the military-industrial complex are intentionally helping Russia in the war against Ukraine."

Tags: #sbu #iran #war

