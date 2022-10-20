Facts

14:12 20.10.2022

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

Decrees "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 19, 2022 'On the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" were published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

These decisions impose sanctions against 2,507 individuals and 1,374 legal entities, most of which are Russian citizens and Russian legal entities.

Decree No. 726/2022 imposes sanctions against politicians, public figures, military personnel, among whom is Putin's daughter Yekaterina Tikhonova. The same decree introduces sanctions against Russian legal entities.

Decree No. 727/2022 imposes sanctions against oligarchs, including against Roman Abramovich.

