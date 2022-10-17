Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker
On Monday, October 17, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region, the infrastructure facility was damaged, there were no casualties, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa regional military administration, said.
"Missile attack on Odesa region. From the Black Sea. Su-35 aircraft. X-59 missile. One of the infrastructure facilities was hit. No human casualties," he wrote on the Telegram channel.