Facts

17:04 15.10.2022

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

1 min read
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a videoconference with the new President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger regarding access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka.

According to the Office of the President, Yermak congratulated Egger on her recent assumption of office and expressed hope that, under her leadership, the ICRC would successfully overcome complex humanitarian problems, in particular those caused by the Russian war against Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President said that today, the situation with violation of human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine is "the kind that Europe and the world have not seen for decades."

Yermak urged Egger to do everything possible to send an ICRC Cross mission to the penal colony in Olenivka. The head of the President's Office is convinced that on October 17, ICRC representatives should arrive at the contact line in eastern Ukraine, which would be a very important step.

In turn, Egger stressed the importance of ICRC staff having access to prisoners of war, in particular in Olenivka.

"This is my priority. And we will continue to facilitate access," she said.

Tags: #icrc #yermak #olenivka

