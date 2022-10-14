Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to recognize Russia as a terrorist state "a political signal."

"We have a powerful response from PACE, which is the first international organization to designate the current regime in Russia as terrorist. It is very important that this is a political signal. A signal to all states – members of the Council of Europe and all states of the world, that there is nothing to talk about with this terrorist group, which appropriated Russia and unleashed the most heinous war in Europe in 80 years," he said in a video message on Thursday.

"The world sees what is happening. It knows the price of the farce that Russia staged in the occupied territory under the guise of sham referenda. A total of 143 UN member states supported the resolution, which protects the basic principles of the UN Charter and condemns Russia for the criminal attempt to annex our territory," he said.

"This is a record number of states supporting Ukraine today. But I believe that there will be more," the president said.

"We do not relax! We beat the enemy! We follow the safety rules! We listen to the air alarm signal! And we do everything to strengthen Ukraine!" he said.