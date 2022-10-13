Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

An 11-year-old child was rescued from the rubble of a multi-storey building shelled on Thursday night in Mykolaiv, the search for seven people is still ongoing, head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim reports.

"At night, the city of Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling with S-300 missiles. There was a hit in a five-story building. An 11-year-old boy was taken out from under the rubble. The child spent 6 hours under the rubble. He is now receiving medical attention. The search continues for seven more people," Kim wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.