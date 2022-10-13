Facts

09:48 13.10.2022

Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

Western allies' assistance to Ukraine in protecting the skies is one of the most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe of our time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video message following a meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

"Today, a regular meeting was held in the format of the defense Ramstein. Quite productive. First of all, they discussed providing our country with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems. The more audacious and cruel Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe of our time," the head of state said.

Zelensky thanked the partners for a decision to strengthen the effective defense of Ukraine in the air.

The President also noted the fighters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction.

"Good results have been achieved there, in particular, four Russian attack helicopters and more than ten Iranian-made UAVs have been shot down," he said.

