10:32 11.10.2022

OSCE Troika, OSCE PA leadership condemn Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian centers – statement

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde, and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, representing the OSCE Troika, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt (MP, Sweden), OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella strenuously condemned Russia's recent attacks against Ukraine's population.

"Residential buildings, squares and streets at rush hour, parks and children's playgrounds are targets of Russian indiscriminate strikes on Ukrainian cities. These heinous military actions represent a total disrespect and breach of international law, including humanitarian law," according to their joint statement, the text of which was published on the OSCE website on Monday.

"The only reason behind these brutal and cruel acts is to spread terror and to compensate for failures in achieving tactical and strategic goals. We stand united with the brave Ukrainian nation and remain committed to supporting their noble cause in the defense of our shared values and core OSCE commitments," the document says.

As reported, the Russian occupiers launched at least 84 missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine on Monday, damaging the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements. According to the National Police of Ukraine, at least 11 people were killed and 89 were injured as a result of the shelling.

