Johansson: European Commission extends mechanism of temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year – until March 2024

The European Commission has decided to extend for another year the Temporary Protection Directive, which grants Ukrainians forced to leave the country due to the war waged by Russia, a number of rights, in particular, to work, housing, education, medical care.

This was announced in Brussels on Monday by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson. This morning we woke up hearing bombs falling on Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv and other cities. This only demonstrates how important it is to continue to provide support to Ukraine and demonstrate solidarity with Ukrainians. Today, she said, they were talking about the EU support that they provide to Ukrainian refugees both in the EU and those who would like to return home. Johansson made two announcements: she informed that the Temporary Protection Directive had been extended until March 2024. What they saw this morning persuaded them to continue to welcome everyone who is forced to go to the EU.

Johansson made the second announcement for those Ukrainians who plan to return home for a long period of time. As we see today, she said, the security situation remains very uncertain, but they have seen serious progress on the battlefield on the part of Ukrainians, which inspires them, and it might be another reason why the Putin regime is now helplessly throwing bombs on Ukraine. She promised to those who want to go to Ukraine, but then the situation suddenly changes and they are forced to leave the country again, the EU will always accept such people and continue to protect.

She explained that in accordance with the rules, in the case of refugees returning from the EU for an extended period of time, refugee status becomes invalid, and formally, the Directive no longer applies to you, and you must withdraw from the register of the Directive on Temporary Protection. But many of the refugees, she said, are afraid to leave the register, because they may have to flee again, and the EU understands this. Therefore, they decided that Ukrainians do not need to leave the registry and can keep the temporary protection documents that they received. All that they need to do is inform the national or local authorities at their location that they are returning to Ukraine, but there is no need to hand over an ID-card, and the registration will also be valid.

She recalled that since the beginning of the invasion, the EU has provided protection to all those who travel to the EU, activating the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022. Today, 4 million people are under the umbrella of this Directive, which makes it possible to provide support in finding housing, health protection and the opportunity to enter the labor market, the European Commissioner stated.

In addition, the European Commission announced the launch of the Talent Pool project, which aims to provide Ukrainians who are in the EU with better access to the labor market.

According to European Commissioner for Work and Social Rights, Ncholas Schmit, this project is another concrete step towards integrating people from Ukraine into the European labor market. Based on the data, he said, the number of people who have received temporary protection and are entering the labor market is gradually increasing. A recent survey showed that more than 370,000 people were registered as those who got a job in 15 member states, in August 250,000 people were officially registered as those who are looking for work in 18 member states. Learning a language and finding a job is the best way to integrate into Europe. He added that they hope that the pilot project Talent Pool, which they are starting today, will speed up the process of getting a job in the EU.