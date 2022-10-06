Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

The total combat losses of Russian troops from the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to October 6 amounted to approximately 61,330 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 6 are approximately: personnel – about 61,330 (up by 330) people, tanks – 2,449 (up by 14) units, armored combat vehicles – 5,064 (up by 26) units, artillery systems – 1,424 (up by 10) units, MLRS – 344 (up by 3) units, air defense systems – 177 units, aircraft – 266 units, helicopters – 232 units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,047 (up by 15), cruise missiles – 246, ships/boats – 15 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 3,854 (up by 13) units, and special equipment – 134 (up by 2) units," according to a report on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the heaviest losses in the Kramatorsk, Avdyiyvka and Kryvy Rih directions.