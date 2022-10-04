Facts

15:17 04.10.2022

Russia expelled from ICAO Council – Ukrainian ambassador

Russia has finally failed to be re-elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at the UN, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada, where the ICAO headquarters is located, Yulia Kovaliv, says.

"Now it's finally – Russia was expelled from the ICAO council. Disgraced by the loss in the first group, they did not even risk being submitted to the 3rd group, where they would also lose miserably," she wrote on Facebook.

Kovaliv stressed that this was the first precedent among all organizations of the UN system, when Russia was completely excluded from the governing body.

"They were expelled deservedly – because of systemic violations of the Chicago Convention," the ambassador added.

As reported, last Saturday during the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Russia was not re-elected in the first two rounds of elections to the ICAO Council – the main governing body of this organization. The last round of voting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, however, according to information on the organization's website, Russia is not among the candidates.

