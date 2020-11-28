Economy

12:02 28.11.2020

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

1 min read
Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

The drop in GDP in Ukraine by the end of 2020 should not exceed 5%, Yulia Kovaliv, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

"Already a month before the end of the year, we see that expectations of a decline in the economic development will not be so bad. The Ukrainian economy will not fall by more than 5%. And a 2% difference in GDP is quite significant, because we remember when 2% or 3% of growth was a significant achievement for us as a country," Kovaliv said on the air of the Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech program on Ukraine TV Channel on Friday evening.

Tags: #kovaliv #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 16.11.2020
Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

09:55 06.11.2020
Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

09:34 06.11.2020
PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

12:56 05.11.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

14:32 22.10.2020
NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

16:16 13.10.2020
IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

19:04 12.10.2020
Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

11:38 07.10.2020
World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

LATEST

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Possible introduction of special duties on wire imports could slow down 4G adoption in villages – ACC

Adoption of law on REMIT to increase transparency of energy market - Energy Minister

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD