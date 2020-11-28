Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

The drop in GDP in Ukraine by the end of 2020 should not exceed 5%, Yulia Kovaliv, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

"Already a month before the end of the year, we see that expectations of a decline in the economic development will not be so bad. The Ukrainian economy will not fall by more than 5%. And a 2% difference in GDP is quite significant, because we remember when 2% or 3% of growth was a significant achievement for us as a country," Kovaliv said on the air of the Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech program on Ukraine TV Channel on Friday evening.