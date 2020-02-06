Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv has discussed expanding cooperation with the representatives of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) led by Counselor to the Chief Executive Officer Caleb McCarry.

According to the official website of the Ukrainian head of state, participants in the meeting discussed the possibility of establishing effective cooperation and attracting investment in Ukraine in such areas as infrastructure, energy, healthcare and agriculture, technology and financial services.

"Ukraine is waiting for big investments. And now the whole team of authorities is focusing its efforts to create the most comfortable conditions for the investor," Kovaliv noted.

In addition, she outlined the main areas that need investment and may be of interest to American partners: the privatization of state-owned enterprises, infrastructure modernization, healthcare, the agro-industrial complex, as well as technology.

"We are opening the land market, holding concession tenders, introducing state online services. These are the prerequisites that will make Ukraine more attractive for investors," she said.

DFC representatives, for their part, emphasized their willingness to intensify cooperation and special interest that international investors now have in Ukraine. In addition, they expressed interest in expanding areas of cooperation with our country, the report said.