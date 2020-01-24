Economy

11:09 24.01.2020

State will offer investors new model for renewable energy development in Ukraine – President's Office

The state is in dialogue with representatives of the renewable energy industry, as a result of which a new model will be developed to stimulate the development of the industry, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Kovaliv has said.

"If we are talking about "green" energy, then, in fact, we are now in a dialogue with businesses to find an acceptable model for existing investors who have already invested, and no one is talking about cutting "green" tariffs. We are rather talking about an alternative incentive mechanism, a new model that we will offer and that investors will be able to volunteer for," Kovaliv told Interfax-Ukraine in the Ukrainian House, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to her, the matter does not concern any retrospective changes.

"This will be an offer from the state, possibly for a slightly reduced level of the feed-in tariff, but for a longer period," she said.

At the same time, Kovaliv noted that not only Ukraine has to revise the conditions for the development of renewable energy, but, unlike other European countries, the country is looking for balanced solutions to the problem, which, on the one hand, would allow businesses to develop, and the state – to remove a large financial burden on payments on feed-in tariffs.

Tags: #kovaliv #energy
