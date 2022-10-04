Facts

10:09 04.10.2022

Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

1 min read
The transitional funds from the Mariupol budget since last year in the amount of more than UAH 600 million have been directed to the purchase of war government bonds, Mariupol City Council said on Telegram.

"The placement of budget funds on a deposit under war bonds allows, on the one hand, to support our defenders, and on the other hand, to save budget funds until the time when we return to the free Ukrainian Mariupol and begin a large process of reviving the city," mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

The information specifies that the corresponding decision was issued by the order of Mayor Boichenko in agreement with the head of the military administration of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to the National Bank, as of October 3, the territorial communities owned state bonds in the amount of UAH 971.53 million compared to UAH 728.41 million at the beginning of September and UAH 98.61 million at the beginning of March.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance appealed to the territorial authorities with an appeal to invest temporarily free funds in government securities.

