Economy

20:43 21.05.2024

Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

1 min read
Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

State-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) has entered into an agreement with Nova Poshta to purchase unsecured corporate bonds of E series with a maturity of 15 months in the amount of UAH 650 million, the press service of the financial institution said on Tuesday.

"The acquisition of bonds for such a significant amount indicates both Oschadbank's willingness to share risks with business to restore the country, and the impeccable reputation of Nova Poshta," Deputy Chairman of the board of Oschadbank Yuri Katsion said, who are responsible for corporate business.

"In addition, this project could become another step towards popularizing securities as an alternative tool for raising funds for the development of Ukrainian business," he said.

It is clarified that the issue of E series bonds was registered on April 26, 2024. This is the third transaction since 2019 involving state bank financing of Nova Poshta through the purchase of corporate bonds.

"Thanks to the attracted financing, Nova Poshta has the opportunity to actively invest in the development and improvement of operational processes, quickly recover from shelling of the infrastructure, and our clients continue to receive high-quality service," Director of the corporate finance department of the NOVA Group Serhiy Yermolenko said.

Tags: #bonds #nova_poshta #oschadbank

