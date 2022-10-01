Facts

16:13 01.10.2022

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

A convoy of cars which civilians tried to use to evacuate was shot by Russian soldiers near the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, on September 25, according to updated data, at least 22 people were killed, the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office has reported.

"These cars were shot down by the Russian army on September 25, when civilians tried to evacuate. Two cars burned down completely. There were children with their parents in them. They were burned alive. According to preliminary data, at least 22 people died, including 10 children. The inspection of the scene continues," the prosecutor's office said.

 

