12:54 01.10.2022

Five settlements near Lyman liberated, stabilization measures continue there

Ukrainian forces surrounded the Russian grouping in the area of Lyman, Donetsk region, five settlements near the city were liberated, the spokesman of the Eastern Group Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, has said.

"The Russian grouping in the Lyman area is surrounded. The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Stavky have been liberated, stabilization measures are continuing there," Cherevaty said during the telethon on Saturday.

According to him, the exact number of Russians who were surrounded in the Lyman area will become known later after analysis, but the data indicated "somewhere around 5,000-5,500 troops."

"There, indeed, our data showed that the Russian group numbered in the region of 5,000-5,500. But active hostilities erased their combat strength, as well as some groups that tried to break through," Cherevaty said.

He also said that the invaders are trying to break through, but their attempts are unsuccessful due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

