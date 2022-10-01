Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

Five people were injured, including a three-month-old child, in the morning shelling of Mykolaiv by Russians, now the condition of all the wounded is stable, the regional military administration has reported.

"At about 04:03, the city was again massively fired with S-300 missiles. There are numerous destructions of residential buildings. Thus, one of the missiles hit a five-story residential building in the city center. The apartments on the fifth and fourth floors were completely destroyed, the rest were substantially damaged," the administration said on Facebook.

Cars parked in the yard were also damaged, and the windows of neighboring houses were blown out. In another area of the city, private and two-story residential buildings received numerous damages. In addition, as a result of the shelling, a warehouse and buildings on the territory of a motor transport company were damaged.

"According to preliminary data, five people were injured, including a three-month-old child, in the shelling. The child, along with his mother, is receiving medical assistance. Now the condition of all the wounded is stable," the administration said.

In addition, after midnight, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Detailed information is being specified.