By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to the US Congress will not affect support for Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Whatever happens there, there are two factors – the Republicans and Democrats are objectively united around Ukraine. There is a wing of the Republicans, which is 'anti,' it exists, but it will not have mainstream influence. Like in Italy. Everyone sprinkles ashes on their heads: 'That's it, we're all finished, Berlusconi, Salvini.' Everything will be fine, we need to look at the issues a little deeper and more subtle. Therefore, in terms of possible changes in the balance of American domestic policy, I do not see any risks for Ukraine following the results of the congressional elections," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, from the point of view of domestic policy, he is not interested in America as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

To the remark that the topic of the inadmissibility of nuclear war will be one of the strategies of former US President Donald Trump in the by-elections, Kuleba pointed out that "this is an internal political struggle."

"The opposition always accuses the government of doing everything wrong, and then, becoming the government, it often supports the policies of the previous government. Trump is a unique person, and let me remind you that his attitude towards Ukraine is extremely complex, but it was under his presidency that Pompeo's Crimea Declaration came out, and the first batch of Javelins arrived. Policy, especially in a country like America, is not one person, it is a system that follows a certain line. And Donald Trump, being president, did not break this system, including in the issue of Ukraine," he said.

The minister added that Ukraine is working with US President Joseph Biden and is very grateful to him for all his support. No country in the world has done more for Ukraine than the United States, this is a fact, Kuleba stressed.

"But I would not consider any apocalyptic scenarios now, because our support used to be based on one element – bipartisan support in the Congress, and now we have two elements – the first one that I named, and the second one is the tremendous support from the American people. These are two guarantors of the stability of the US policy towards Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is sure.

At the same time, Kuleba said that now he did not see a leader in the world who would be able to break the President of Ukraine and force him to do something contrary to the interests of Ukraine.

"Besides, even if tomorrow someone calls and tells President Zelensky to sit down at the negotiating table and agree on something unfavorable for Ukraine, he will not do it. I don't see a leader in the world right now who would be able to break the President of Ukraine and force him to do something contrary to the interests of Ukraine. I am calm," the minister added.