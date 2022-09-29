Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, held a conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, discussed the operational situation, the needs of weapons and response to mobilization in the Russian Federation

"I spoke by phone with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli. We exchanged views on the operational situation, further plans and the needs of weapons," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also shared with General Cavoli the vision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on how to respond to mobilization in the Russian Federation.

"I received an approving assessment and assurances of further support," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.