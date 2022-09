Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in a commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency did not confirm the information, which has been reported in Telegram channels, about alleged fire at the 2nd power unit of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"We are preparing a refutation," the company said.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels reported an emergency at the ZNPP – a fire at the 2nd unit.