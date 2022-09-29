Facts

14:19 29.09.2022

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

1 min read

Places are being prepared in Belarus to accommodate 20,000 mobilized from the Russian Federation, who should replenish the Russian units stationed in Belarus from Russia, according to the Telegram channel of the Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"As a result of the replenishment, the ratio of 'experienced' and 'young' military personnel should be one to five. It is planned to use existing military funds, as well as civilian premises and buildings for accommodation. Warehouses, hangars and other premises of abandoned agricultural and farm enterprises are being transferred for these needs," the message says.

The agency notes that as the staff increases, the units will use Russian military equipment from warehouses in Belarus. "It is also planned to strengthen it with equipment and weapons removed from storage on the territory of Russia. It is planned to replenish the shortage of equipment for transporting personnel of the occupying forces by mobilizing civilian trucks and cars," the agency informs.

Also, according to the Intelligence Agency, the authorities of Belarus instructed law enforcement agencies to assist representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in mobilizing Russian citizens who had recently entered the territory of Belarus.

Tags: #belarus #mobilized

MORE ABOUT

17:44 11.08.2022
General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

17:07 11.08.2022
About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

16:59 21.07.2022
There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

13:58 13.07.2022
Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

14:39 05.07.2022
Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

09:36 27.06.2022
Zelensky to Belarus citizens: You are being drawn into war

Zelensky to Belarus citizens: You are being drawn into war

12:29 25.06.2022
Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

16:21 23.06.2022
Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:12 21.06.2022
Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

LATEST

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

Over 60 units of enemy equipment detected in first two days of operation of ICEYE satellite acquired by Ukrainians – Reznikov

Zelensky to take part in first summit of European Political Community via video link

AD
AD
AD
AD