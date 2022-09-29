Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

Places are being prepared in Belarus to accommodate 20,000 mobilized from the Russian Federation, who should replenish the Russian units stationed in Belarus from Russia, according to the Telegram channel of the Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"As a result of the replenishment, the ratio of 'experienced' and 'young' military personnel should be one to five. It is planned to use existing military funds, as well as civilian premises and buildings for accommodation. Warehouses, hangars and other premises of abandoned agricultural and farm enterprises are being transferred for these needs," the message says.

The agency notes that as the staff increases, the units will use Russian military equipment from warehouses in Belarus. "It is also planned to strengthen it with equipment and weapons removed from storage on the territory of Russia. It is planned to replenish the shortage of equipment for transporting personnel of the occupying forces by mobilizing civilian trucks and cars," the agency informs.

Also, according to the Intelligence Agency, the authorities of Belarus instructed law enforcement agencies to assist representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in mobilizing Russian citizens who had recently entered the territory of Belarus.