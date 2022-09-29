Facts

09:21 29.09.2022

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to become a leader in the global demining efforts in the country.

"The conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada was, as always, very specific and focused primarily on how Canada can increase support for Ukraine. Among other things, we discussed demining. Canada has both the appropriate technologies and the corresponding humanitarian ones. Ambition," he said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

"I have invited Prime Minister Trudeau to lead the global effort to clear our land of Russian mines and shells," he said.

According to Zelensky, "because of the Russian war, Ukrainian soil is one of the most mine-contaminated in the world. And although there are similar examples of large-scale pollution in the world, we must do what others have not done before: we must create a precedent for rapid and large-scale demining, not to leave this problem for a decade. I thank Canada for being willing to help us."

Tags: #canadа #trudeau #zelensky

