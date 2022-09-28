Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

,President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss successful prisoner swap, the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), as well as the sham referenda organized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The call addressed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. President Erdoğan noted that he is very glad since the exchange of war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine has been carried out successfully after a long period of preparation," the press service of the Turkish President said on Twitter.

Drawing attention to the successful functioning of the agreement on Ukrainian grain shipment through the Black Sea, Erdoğan stressed that "a similar approach can be taken as regards Zaporizhia NPP, and reiterated Turkey's offer to act as a mediator and facilitator for the formation of a demilitarized zone around the power plant."

"Holding unilateral referendums in Ukrainian regions that are under Russian control will undermine efforts aimed at reviving the diplomatic process, the President stressed, adding that Turkey stands ready to provide every kind of support for the settlement of the war through peaceful negotiations," the press service said.