French FM arrives in Kyiv
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
“Good morning, Ukraine, it's good to be back in Kyiv. France is there to support Ukraine," Colonna wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff
Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff
Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head
In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine
About 14% of veterans will need psychosocial support, 3% - professional psychological assistance - Drahanchuk
Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW
Introduction of medical insurance for veterans could help in identifying diseases, preventing disability in future - Deputy Minister Drahanchuk
