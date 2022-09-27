Facts

11:46 27.09.2022

French FM arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
French FM arrives in Kyiv

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

“Good morning, Ukraine, it's good to be back in Kyiv. France is there to support Ukraine," Colonna wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #france #colonna

MORE ABOUT

15:28 21.09.2022
French ambassador visits Poltava, Kharkiv

French ambassador visits Poltava, Kharkiv

11:48 15.09.2022
France files application to intervene in case of accusing Russia of committing genocide of Ukrainian people at ICJ

France files application to intervene in case of accusing Russia of committing genocide of Ukrainian people at ICJ

18:07 29.08.2022
Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

15:45 15.08.2022
French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

12:40 26.07.2022
France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

15:46 30.05.2022
French FM visits Bucha

French FM visits Bucha

20:59 25.04.2022
Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

LATEST

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

About 14% of veterans will need psychosocial support, 3% - professional psychological assistance - Drahanchuk

Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Introduction of medical insurance for veterans could help in identifying diseases, preventing disability in future - Deputy Minister Drahanchuk

Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

AD
AD
AD
AD